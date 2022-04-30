Civil servants must become facilitators of Malaysia’s economy, says chief secretary to govt

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali hopes civil servants can function as facilitators of the country’s swift-moving economic cycle following the country’s transition phase to endemic. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali hopes civil servants can function as facilitators of the country’s swift-moving economic cycle following the country’s transition phase to endemic.

He said the practice of the values of S.W.I.F.T, namely speed, world-class knowledge, inspirational, flexible and technology-based, must continue to be implemented in strategic planning and task operations in their respective organisations or departments.

“Malaysia is now on the right trajectory to move swifter and more proudly on the global stage after over two years of grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The country’s economy has recorded positive improvement since the government reopened the economy in stages,” he said in a video clip uploaded to his Facebook page tonight in conjunction with tomorrow’s Labour Day celebration that is themed ‘Pekerja Tonggak Keluarga Malaysia Dalam Pemulihan Negara’.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki also urged civil servants to continue to take care of their own health and that of their families.

“Continue ensuring the SOP (standard operating procedure) that has been set by the government is always adhered to at all times,” he said. — Bernama