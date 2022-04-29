PASLeaks: BN’s Isham Jalil lodges police report against Kedah MB for insinuating he’s behind it

Selangor BN information chief Isham Jalil lodged a report against Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for suggesting that he was behind the PASLeaks document, April 29, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) information chief Isham Jalil lodged a police report today against Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for suggesting that he is the individual behind the controversial PASLeak document.

The report was lodged earlier in the morning by Isham’s officer at the Bandar Bukit Puchong police station, with Isham claiming Sanusi’s statement had elements of criminal defamation which is an offence under Section 499 of the Penal Code.

“I am lodging this report to request the police to investigate the legal offences committed by the Kedah mentri besar under Section 574 of the Penal Code or under other relevant legal provisions so that it becomes a lesson especially to those in government office as to be more responsible in issuing statements and not defaming the public,” said Isham in the details of his police report that was shared on his Facebook page.

Isham pointed out that Sanusi during a press conference in Alor Setar, Kedah on Wednesday had said that the PASLeak document was made by “cybertroopers” of parties who can benefit from the document, naming Umno information chief Isham Jalil as an example.

He said Sanusi also claimed that Isham had an interest in the document, “was using the document” and “had the potential to create the document.”

PASLeaks is a purported leaked document containing the alleged findings of two PAS leaders after they reportedly engaged with several politicians from Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

Among others, the document mentioned the idea of intervening in court cases to speed up the sentencing of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

PAS leaders have since denied the authenticity of the document.

Yesterday, Isham gave an ultimatum to Sanusi for him to apologise and retract the statement within 48 hours or face legal action.

The BN political strategist said that although Sanusi used the word “probably”, it did not clear him from being charged with defamation.