Op Selamat: Police will not arrest those with outstanding summonses, says Bukit Aman

KOTA BARU, April 28 — Police have stressed that the Op Selamat traffic operation in conjunction with Aidilfitri aims to prioritise the safety of road users and the smooth flow of traffic and not to detain individuals with outstanding summonses or arrest warrants.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said no action would be taken during Op Selamat because the police want to ensure road users return home to their families safely.

“We would like to stress that detaining or arresting a person is not the aim of JSPT during Op Selamat this time.

“We actually have many ways of detaining an offender but the timing has to be appropriate,” he said.

He told reporters this after witnessing the handing-over of duties ceremony for the state police chief’s post here today.

State deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun takes over from outgoing chief Datuk Shafien Mamat. — Bernama