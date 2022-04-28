Foreign minister voices concern over Suu Kyi’s latest prison sentence

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to the media after the Asean-China Special Summit held via video conferencing in Kuala Lumpur November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah has voiced his concern over the latest development concerning the sentencing of the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, on corruption charges.

He said in his tweet posting commenting on the latest sentencing that the basic principles of human rights and justice should prevail and be observed in Myanmar.

Saifuddin also shared the tweet posting of Nabila Massrali, the European Union (EU) spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy who tweeted: Aung San Suu Kyi's trial politically motivated, another step to dismantle rule of law and setback for democracy in Myanmar. EU calls for the release of all political prisoners and those arbitrarily detained since the coup".

A junta court in Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced Suu Kyi to five years in prison over alleged corruption.

She was found guilty of receiving bribes of cash and gold from Yangon’s former Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein, reported Anadolu Agency quoting Myanmar Now news website.

Thein claimed he gave Suu Kyi US$600,000 (RM2.6 million) in cash and 11.4 kilogrammes of gold “in exchange for favours for his businesses.” Suu Kyi has described the charges as “absurd.”

Since last December, the Nobel laureate has been sentenced six times for at least 11 years in jail in multiple cases.

The ruling for 11 other charges is pending.

Suu Kyi's government was deposed in a military coup on Fe1 1, 2021 year after it made strides in November 2020's nationwide elections.

The coup was met by mass civil unrest as people protested Suu Kyi's ouster and the return of military rule. The junta cracked down violently on protests as the UN repeatedly warned the country has descended into civil war.

The junta forces have since killed more than 1,500 people in a crackdown on dissent, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group. — Bernama