CovidNow: Over 785,000 children in Malaysia fully vaxxed

A dose of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioTech vaccine is seen during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — A total of 785,432 children aged five to 11 years or 22.1 per cent of those in this age group have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, 1,511,678 children or 42.6 per cent of this group have received at least one dose of vaccine.

For teenagers aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,890,870 individuals or 92.9 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,989,453 or 96.1 per cent have received at least one jab.

Among the adult population, 16,024,957 individuals or 68.1 per cent have received the booster dose, 22,965,989 or 97.6 per cent have completed the second dose, and 23,242,458 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 34,833 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, comprising 7,805 for the first dose, 22,822 for the second dose and 4,206 for the booster, bringing the total given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,197,502 doses.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry's GitHub portal reported that six Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, with Selangor registering the most at three, followed by Johor, Melaka and Penang with one each. — Bernama