PAS rejects ‘big tent’ strategy to face BN in GE15, says party’s election director

ALOR SETAR, April 27 — PAS will not participate in political cooperation or take the ‘big tent’ approach reportedly proposed by certain opposition leaders to face Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th General Election (GE15), says PAS election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said the party would not adopt the same strategy while it was under the Pakatan Rakyat coalition and would not work with parties that had been in the coalition.

“Perikatan Nasional (PN) is still discussing this matter, but PAS has decided not to participate, PAS rejects the plan. If PAS does not take part then PN will not have enough seats.

“PAS rejects the plan if there is such a plan to join a new pact involving PKR, some say it will be without DAP, (but) without DAP or with DAP, it is not possible (for PAS to join),” he told reporters here today.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Kedah mentri besar, said PAS has been under the same Pakatan Rakyat coalition with PKR for 20 years, adding that the party would no longer repeat the same strategies.

On the “PASLeaks” document, Muhammad Sanusi alleged that it was made by a cyber-team of certain quarters wanting to gain mileage.

“I have been in this party for a long time, our meeting minutes are not written like that, we have our format for meeting minutes, not the same format used in the leaked document, as for that I don’t know who wrote it,” he said.

The leaked document which had gone viral on social media recently allegedly contained a plot to topple Umno leaders.

Police were also reported to have opened an inquiry paper related to the document which detailed allegations of a political plot involving two PAS leaders. — Bernama