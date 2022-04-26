Raya exodus: Malaysian Highway Authority’s traffic management centre to provide latest, accurate highway traffic information, says works minister

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said TMC of LLM and highway concessionaires’ traffic control centres will operate 24 hours daily from April 29 to May 9— Bernama pic

DENGKIL, April 26 — The Malaysian Highway Authority’s (LLM) Traffic Management Centre (TMC) and 25 highway concessionaires’ traffic control centres will be the focus of motorists to obtain and report the latest traffic information during the Aidilfitri holiday.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said TMC was always ready to monitor traffic on the highways to provide accurate and up-to-date traffic information.

This is because he said congestion in certain locations is expected to occur due to the increase in the number of vehicles plying the highways during Aidilfitri holiday this year, after two years of being prohibited to travel interstate due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“TMC of LLM and highway concessionaires’ traffic control centres will operate 24 hours daily from April 29 to May 9. Motorists are advised to contact TMC at the hotline 1-800-88-7752 to get information on the latest situation on the highway,” he said after launching the highway safety campaign in conjunction with Aidilfitri celebration, themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Perjalanan Selamat”, at the Dengkil rest and service (R&R) Area, here today.

Also present was the president of the Malaysian Highway Concessionaires Association (PSKLM) Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi.

Fadillah also advised motorists, especially those who use the North-South Expressway, KL-Karak Expressway, East Coast Expressway 1 (Karak-Jabor) and East Coast Expressway 2 (Chenor-Kuala Terengganu) to use the travel time advisory (TTA) to plan their “balik kampong” journey and back to the city.

He said that the TTA was provided by the concessionaires as a recommendation to motorists based on the projected traffic trends and travel time from certain destinations.

Fadillah also advised motorists to have enough balance for Touch ‘n Go cards or RFID e-wallets for smooth travel.

He said that concessionaires had also been instructed to implement initiatives such as increasing the number of highway operations and maintenance task forces, increasing the frequency of patrols by patrol teams to deal with any accidents or other incidents and the provision of emergency relief teams and enforcement agencies comprising the Ministry of Health, Royal Malaysia Police, Road Transport Department and Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama