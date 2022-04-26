Chicken cartel: MyCC probing claims of political interference, says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said a detailed report was needed to determine the validity of the allegation. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

NILAI, April 26 — The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) is probing allegations that there has been political interference in the issue of cartel operations in the poultry industry.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said a detailed report was needed to determine the validity of the allegation.

“This needs a thorough investigation and we cannot be too quick to say that there are cartels (in the industry).

“I did not rule out nor confirm this (claim), it’s better to wait for the MyCC report. This does not only involve this ministry but other ministries as well because it is related to supplies and so on,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he launched the implementation of the Aidilfitri Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) and the Jualan Malaysia Rancak Aidilfitri programme at Aeon Mall Nilai.

A local newspaper today reported that cartels continued to dominate the poultry industry due to political interference.

The report also revealed that cartels dominated the daily market with 1.5 million chickens, which is 70 per cent of the total 2.2 million chickens sold nationwide every day. — Bernama