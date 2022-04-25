Sarawakian man pleads guilty to bestiality at Johor playground, causing cat's death

Section 377 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine or whipping.

JOHOR BARU, April 25 — Janting Keling, a 63-year-old man from Sarawak, was today charged with having carnal intercourse against the order or nature that caused a cat's death last week.

He was said to have committed the offence at a playground in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah in Skudai here at 4.30am on April 16.

He pled guilty before Sessions Court judge Fatimah Zahari.

Section 377 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine or whipping.

Janting, who was unrepresented, was not sentenced today.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Thiviya prosecuted.

He asked the court not to offer the accused bail due to the severity of the case.

He said if the judge decided to do so, the bail amount should be set at RM15,000 bail with one surety with the accused having to report to the nearest police station.

Janting asked for a lower amount as he is unemployed.

Bail was set at RM6,000 with one surety.

The judge set May 25 for the next mention of the case and submission of documents.



