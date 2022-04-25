Individuals involved in Aliff Syukri’s Raya music video to be called up tomorrow, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said notices have been issued to the identified individuals and they have been asked to show up at the MCMC headquarters in Cyberjaya tomorrow morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will call up individuals involved in cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman’s controversial Aidilfitri video clip.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said notices have been issued to the identified individuals and they have been asked to show up at the MCMC headquarters in Cyberjaya tomorrow morning.

“The MCMC’s preliminary study has revealed there are reasons for an investigation to be conducted and with that, an investigation paper has been opened to investigate the matter under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told the media after the Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Iftar with MenKOMM here today.

The video clip, depicting a group of male dancers in make up who display effeminate behaviour, has courted controversy as it was said to be unsuitable for public consumption, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Annuar also confirmed that the ministry received a lot of complaints, including from the Prime Minister’s Department, and especially the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia over the video clip.

He said concerns were raised over the video clip as it contained elements that were contradictory to the country’s norms and practices.

