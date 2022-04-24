As devotion to Umno questioned, Annuar Musa tells Zahid loyalty to party not the same as allegiance to another person

Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during an Iftar event in Alor Setar April 22, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Umno supreme council member Tan Sri Annuar Musa today responded to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for questioning his loyalty to the party, insisting that it differs from one’s allegiance to an individual within said party.

As tensions build over alleged leaked minutes of rival-turned-ally PAS’ attempt to topple Umno leaders, Annuar said in his personal Facebook profile that the issue should not be exaggerated.

“Talking about loyalty to the party is a topic that is always interesting. In fact, almost everyone talks about their loyalty to the party. Sometimes the proof of their loyalty is by accusing the other party of being unfaithful.

“Loyalty to the party is very important. It is different from loyalty to the individual, which is sometimes considered as a sign of loyalty to the party,” the Ketereh MP said.

“Individual mistakes, individual behavior that is against the spirit, goals and spirit of the party struggle cannot demand loyalty because it is the individual and not the party,” Annuar said, adding that parties cannot be managed as one’s personal rights.

He said that turning a blind eye to the party’s mandate, not upholding the party’s trust, non-compliance with party decisions, actions which differ from that decided by the party, without the party’s knowledge, lying to the party are among the signs of disloyalty to the party.

“Different ways are done by party members in expressing loyalty to the party. These differences, when they exist, need to be celebrated. Trying to dispute the loyalty of the friends whom we know have been fighting for the party day and night, all their lives, is not a good way,” he said.

Zahid yesterday shared a report on Annuar’s statement on the matter, which has since been labelled as ‘PASLeaks’, criticising, and calling on Umno members to unite and to not betray the party.

National news agency Bernama had reported Annuar saying that the authenticity of the leaked document could not be verified.

Taking to Facebook, the Ketereh Umno division head took a jab at Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who had criticised Annuar’s remark on the issue, adding that Umno is “always made one’s shield for personal action”.

This comes as last week, the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court denied allegations that the Chief Justice is conspiring to hasten the graft trials and convict Zahid and ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, calling the rumour malicious and intended to “subvert” justice.

The source of the allegation was believed to be from a posting made by a Facebook user by the name of Shahrir Samad - Tok Uban. The chief registrar’s office said it has lodged a police report against the account owner, and denied claims that the CJ had met with certain politicians to discuss the trials of the two Umno leaders.

It is unclear if the account owner is directly linked to Umno supreme council member Tan Sri Shahril Samad, who is also on trial for corruption. He had been accused of committing power abuse during his tenure as head of the Federal Land Development Agency.

The implicated posting is believed to be the source of a currently circulating rumour about a plot by the attorney general, the CJ and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to expedite Najib and Zahid’s trials and secure convictions, as a way to circumvent Umno’s return to power.

Zahid has issued a statement claiming the alleged plot as confirmation that the corruption and money laundering charges against him and Najib were trumped up.