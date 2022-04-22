Puncak Borneo MP thanks Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak for invitation to join

There are indications that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not give way to Bersatu to nominate Datuk Willie Mongin to defend Puncak Borneo in GE15, and instead will field its own candidate. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 22 — Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Willie Mongin today thanked Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) for extending an invitation for him to join the party and contest in the 15th general election (GE15) on its ticket.

However, he did not indicate if he would accept the invitation extended to him by the party’s deputy president, Julius Enchana, earlier today.

“Tqvm (thank you very much), (it is) very thoughtful of them,” he said when asked to respond to the invitation.

He declined to comment when asked if he would remain in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) or would make a decision when he crossed the bridge at a later date.

There are indications that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not give way to Bersatu to nominate Willie to defend Puncak Borneo in GE15, and instead will field its own candidate.

Willie, Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju and Selangau MP Baru Bian won their respective seats in the 2018 general election under Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

However, Willie and Ali crossed over to Bersatu while Baru joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in February 2020.

Earlier today, Enchana offered Willie to be PBDS candidate if he is not allowed to contest under the Bersatu ticket in the coming general election.

He said the party is the right choice for Willie if he is sidelined in the coming general election.

“As the current incumbent of Puncak Borneo, he has a strong support from the grassroots and I personally believe that he will be nominated as one of our candidates if he is a member of the party,” Enchana said in a statement to Malay Mail.

He said PBDS, being the local party, is considered as the most “secure” for Willie to join, instead of the national parties like Bersatu.

“Willie has a charisma as a leader who can attract more Bidayuhs to join PBDS,” he said, adding that about 30 per cent of the party members are from Bidayuh community, including Dr Bego Sepop as vice president and Saini Kakong as treasurer general.

Enchana said about 5 per cent of the total members of the party is from the Orang Ulu community, urging Orang Ulus to join the party as it is a party that truly represents the Dayak community.