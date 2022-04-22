Finance minister says dialogue with US-Asean Business Council attended by MNCs such as Amazon, Boeing and Google

Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said that during the meeting with the Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, US-ABC tabled white papers on topics such as ESG (environmental, social and governance) financing, digital cooperation, as well as digital assets and financial data in Asean. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Multinational corporations (MNCs) such as Amazon Web Services, Boeing, Cisco, ExxonMobil, Pfizer, Visa and Google were among the companies that attended a US-Asean Business Council (US-ABC) dialogue with Malaysia’s Finance Minister Datuk Tengku Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“The United States is one of the major investors in Malaysia so it is very important for us to hear their views in order to attract more investments into our country,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In general, US-ABC wishes to strengthen its cooperation with the Finance Ministry (MoF) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), said the minister, who is currently in Washington attending the 2022 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank held throughout the week.

“In facing the Omicron variant challenges, this open dialogue on the challenges faced by Malaysia can help to establish solutions and achieve the objectives of the MoF and BNM,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said that during the meeting with the Finance Minister and the Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, US-ABC tabled white papers on topics such as ESG (environmental, social and governance) financing, digital cooperation, as well as digital assets and financial data in Asean.

The cooperation and information exchange, especially in terms of digital transformation, health infrastructure and ESG, will be continued for the well-being of the Malaysian Family, he added. — Bernama