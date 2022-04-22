Cops: Hunt on for remaining escapee from Jelebu rehab centre

Jelebu district police chief DSP Maslan Udin said police were continuing with efforts to track down the escapee still large, Muhammad Syafiq Rohmat, 32. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JELEBU, April 22 ― One of the seven inmates who escaped from the Jelebu Drug Rehabilitation Institution here on April 10 is believed to have slipped out of Negri Sembilan, according to police.

Jelebu district police chief DSP Maslan Udin said police were continuing with efforts to track down the escapee still large, Muhammad Syafiq Rohmat, 32.

“Six escapees, aged between 28 and 62, have been re-arrested in Jelebu recently. But the one still on the run could have slipped out of the state.

“We have asked for assistance from other police contingents,” he told reporters here today.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact the nearest police station or Jelebu district police headquarters at 06-6136 222 or investigating officer Insp Zuria Anis Mahassan at 016-6096 996.

On April 18, the six re-arrested inmates were charged at the Bahau Magistrate's Court for fleeing from the rehabilitation centre. All of them pleaded not guilty. ― Bernama