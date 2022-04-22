Boustead Heavy Industries Corp says committed to ensure delivery of littoral combat ship project

The Cabinet unanimously agreed on April 20 to proceed with the procurement of the LCS for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and will monitor closely the six months’ mobilisation period to restart the project. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Bhd (BHIC) is committed to ensuring the delivery of the littoral combat ships (LCS) by abiding to all requirements of the Special Monitoring Committee to be set up under the LCS Revival Plan approved by the Cabinet recently.

In 2011, the government awarded a RM9 billion contract to build six units of LCS to BHIC’s associate company Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd.

In response to the favourable decision made by the government, BHIC said it is ready to mobilise its team working on the LCS project which will then provide frequent reports on the progress.

“We have the facilities and experience, and with the support and cooperation of RMN’s LCS project team, our vendors, lenders and the government, we are ready to continue with the project,” BHIC chief executive officer Sharifuddin Md Zaini Al-Manaf said in a statement today.

He said BHIC is cognisant of the high expectations from the government, RMN and the nation as a whole.

The LCS is one of the assets in RMN’s 15 to 5 Fleet Transformation Programme to further bolster the armada with fit for purpose, modern ships.

“When completed, the LCS will significantly boost RMN’s strength and capability to safeguard Malaysia’s maritime security,” BHIC said. — Bernama