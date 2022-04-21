Now, police say existing Covid-19 SOPs such as facemasks still being enforced

The police advised the public to continue follow current directives to remain masked until further notice. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has dismissed a message indicating that enforcement action will no longer be applied to Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) requiring facemasks to be worn.

In a statement today, PDRM corporate communications chief ACP Skandaguru Anandan said all standing regulations related to Covid-19 will continue to be enforced notwithstanding the country’s transition to the endemic phase since April 1.

“The SOPs for Covid-19 transitional phase dated April 1, 2022 are still in effect and the wearing of facemasks is still required in public places.

“Therefore, the police will still continue to issue compound notices if any parties are found violating the SOP under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“The PDRM wishes to advise the public to comply with established SOPs in an effort to control the transmission of Covid-19 virus,” he said.

This statement comes despite reported confirmation that the message regarding the cessation of enforcement to be authentic.