Fifty-six Johor assemblymen sworn in today

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi addresses members of the state assembly in Kota Iskandar April 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 21 ― Fifty-six Johor state assemblymen took their oath of office before the newly-appointed State Assembly Speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi during the First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Johor State Assembly sitting here today.

The swearing-in ceremony was led by Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (BN-Machap), followed by 10 state executive councillors.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz proposed the appointment of Mohd Puad, 64, as State Assembly Speaker, which was seconded by Datuk Zahari Sarip (BN-Buloh Kasap), the state Agriculture, Agro-Based and Rural Development Committee chairman.

Datuk Samsolbari Jamali (BN-Semarang), 60, who is Umno Johor Liaison secretary, was appointed as Deputy Speaker.

Barisan Nasional managed to recapture Johor with a landslide victory in the state election last month by winning 40 out of the 56 seats, with Umno securing 33 seats, MCA (four) and MIC (three), while Pakatan Harapan won 11 seats, Perikatan Nasional (three), and PKR and Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) secured one each. ― Bernama