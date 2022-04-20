Finance Ministry: Retail prices of RON97, RON95, diesel unchanged

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said the retail prices of RON 97 and RON 95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM3.81 and RM2.05 per litre respectively while the price of diesel remains at RM2.15 per litre. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The retail prices for RON97 and RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged from tomorrow until April 27.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said the retail prices of RON 97 and RON 95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM3.81 and RM2.05 per litre respectively while the price of diesel remains at RM2.15 per litre.

“To protect consumers from the effects of the actual increase in oil prices in the global market, the government has maintained the retail price of RON95 petrol at a ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre.

“... even though the actual market price for both products has risen above the set ceiling price, as can be seen from the retail price of RON97 that has been set according to market price,” the statement read.

The new price is based on the weekly retail price of petroleum products in accordance with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

The MOF added that the government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people continue to be safeguarded. — Bernama