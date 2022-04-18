Perak MACC: 10 quizzed over airport land sale

Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission officers pictured at the MACC lobby during lunch break in Putrajaya February 11, 2022. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, April 18 — The Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called 10 witnesses to have their statements recorded in connection with the sale of land for the construction of an international airport in Seri Iskandar.

Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad they included officers from the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) and the state Land and Mines Office as well as former Perak executive council members.

“We have also recorded a statement from a member of PKNP board of directors, who is also a former state legal advisor.

“MACC will record a statement from another member of PKNP board of directors who also attended the meeting to discuss matters pertaining to the sale of PKNP land today,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Mohd Fauzi said the MACC was expected to record the statement of another important witness soon before the investigation file could be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for study and decision.

He said, so far no arrests have been made and the investigation the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

It was reported that the Perak MACC would call several individuals to assist its investigation into the alleged sale of land for the building of an international airport in Seri Iskandar.

Prior to this, Mohd Fauzi was reported to have said that the investigation was conducted upon receiving an official complaint on the matter from Manjoi assemblyman Datuk Asmuni Awi on April 5.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad reportedly said that the piece of land had been sold to a private company during the Pakatan Harapan state government administration, but under the Barisan National state government, it was reserved for PKNP for the construction of an international airport. — Bernama



