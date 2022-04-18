Issue of foreign vehicles buying RON95 less serious now, says minister

Foreign registered vehicles picture filling up petrol at a gas station in Johor Baru, April 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LABUAN, April 18 — The problem of foreign-registered vehicles filling up with RON95 petrol in Malaysia has abated after the authorities issued warnings against this practice, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“Initially, just after the reopening of the country’s borders, there was a rush (by foreign-registered vehicles to fill up). But after our reminders (to petrol stations), it seems the problem has lessened.

“We depend a lot on (petrol station) operators to help the government ensure that RON95 is only sold to Malaysians,” he told reporters after visiting business premises at the Financial Park Complex here today.

He said the ministry had received complaints from the public about foreign-registered vehicles topping up with RON95 in border states after Malaysia reopened its borders on April 1 following a two-year closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The RON95 petrol is heavily subsidised by the government. Therefore, it should only be sold to Malaysian-registered vehicles,” he added.

He hoped foreigners would understand that the subsidy was meant to ease the burden of Malaysians only.

Since August 1, 2010, foreign-registered vehicles are allowed to buy only RON97 petrol in Malaysia. — Bernama