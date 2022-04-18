Govt probing indiscriminate airfare increases for Peninsular Malaysia-Sabah, Sarawak, says minister

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said if the alleged indiscriminate airfare increases that had gone viral or reported by the newspapers were found to be true, action could be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, April 18 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is investigating the alleged indiscriminate domestic flight fare increases during the coming Aidilfitri festive season.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said if the alleged indiscriminate airfare increases that had gone viral or reported by the newspapers were found to be true, action could be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“I’ve been made to understand that the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and Ministry of Transport have had engagement sessions with Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia to reach an understanding to bring down the airfares from the current prices,” he said.

Alexander said his ministry’s officials were monitoring the airfare issue closely as it would burden the low-income earners.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri yesterday said that airline companies must not make excessive profits by raising the ticket prices to Sabah and Sarawak during the festive season.

He said based on media reports, the airfares to both the states during this festive season had increased by up to 500 per cent.

He described the increase as “extreme” because the people had no alternative other than to fly to East Malaysia.

As such, the prime minister said he had asked Alexander to investigate if there was any violation under the Price Control and Anti -Profiteering Act 2011 by hiking the air ticket prices.

Ismail Sabri said he had also asked Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to resolve the matter with the airline companies and that a meeting had been held among the parties involved.

The issue of costly flight tickets to Sabah and Sarawak has become a hot topic in the last two weeks as the price displayed on an airline’s website was said to have increased up to RM2,000 for a return flight — an increase of 566 per cent compared to the usual price of about RM300 for the same trip. — Bernama