Foreign minister: Malaysia in midst of calling OIC, UN Security Council on Al Aqsa incident

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound on April 15, 2022. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, 18 April — Malaysia is in the midst of calling the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to stop the Israeli agression on Palestinians, as seen in the raid and clashes at the Al Aqsa mosque last Friday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said the incident has to be stopped from continuing as it could lead to the repeat of May 2021 air attack on Gaza.

“If it continues the situation may end up like last year, more will die, or get injured and will not contribute to peace there,” he said during the press conference after announcing the appointments for Youth for International Relations and Diplomacy Committee, here, today.

Saifuddin said he had contacted Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Palestine Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki on the latest development.

“Both Palestinian leaders have relayed to me that they don’t want the latest episode to prolong, they wanted it to be stopped immediately, he said.

Last Friday, at least 153 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers who raided the Al-Aqsa mosque compound after the dawn prayers.

The incident drew strong reaction from Palestinans who clashed with the soldiers and called on Islamic nations to safeguard Al-Aqsa.

In the 2021 aerial bombardment on Gaza from May 10-21, at least 250 Palestinians were killed and 1,900 injured. — Bernama