Warisan to choose candidates for GE15 stringently, says Shafie

Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal delivers a speech at Hotel Renaissance Johor Baru February 25, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LAHAD DATU, April 15 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) will screen candidates for the Lahad Datu parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) stringently.

Its president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, said his party will look at the candidate’s character in depth before choosing him or her to contest the seat.

He said the stringent selection was to ensure that Warisan would continue to be a party that is well-liked and trusted by the people, especially in the district.

“We don’t want a candidate to be able to win big in a general election, but most importantly the candidate’s leadership has to be sincere and transparent to the people.

“We care about this because we don’t want any more winning candidates to jump and not fully serve the people,” he said.

He said all representatives of the people from Warisan should regularly go to the ground to help the people, not to pursue position or project.

Shafie, who is Semporna member of parliament, said this when breaking fast with about 1,000 residents and presenting donations to the poor here on Thursday.

The former chief minister believes the remaining leaders in the district are those who really want to help the people, not after personal gains.

“I am confident that Warisan in this district is quite stable and still has the trust of the locals who voted for the party during the last general election.

“I am optimistic that Warisan will take over the Lahad Datu parliamentary seat in the GE15,” he added.

Shafie also said the Warisan machinery is ready for GE15, and careful planning has been made to ensure that the preparation is at the best level.

“It’s not easy, but I’m confident that with sincerity and hard work helping the people over the years, we can win,” he said.

Meanwhile, he explained that Warisan is no longer with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We are no longer part of PH Plus, but Warisan is still in the ranks of the opposition bloc at the moment,” he said.

The Lahad Datu parliamentary seat was won by Warisan candidate Mohamaddin Ketapi in GE14.

However, Warisan lost the seat after Mohamaddin ditched the party on October 30 last year and supported the government. — Borneo Post