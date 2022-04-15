HR minister: Some employers, industry players agree to implementation of minimum wage in Malaysia

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan addresses members of Parliament at Dewan Rakyat March 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

TAPAH, April 15 — Some employers and industry players have agreed to the minimum wage policy which will take effect from May 1, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said this was based on the current development of their company or respective sectors apart from the demand for the entry of more than 500,000 foreign workers received by the ministry.

“The plantation sector is doing extremely well. If the economy is not doing good, how come there is a demand for 519,000 foreign workers?

“Wages needed to be increased to enable the people at the grassroots to spend their money and at the same time improve the economy faster,” said the Tapah MP after handing over zakat wakalah to 18 mosques and 79 surau in the Tapah parliamentary constituency, here today.

It was reported that several industry players including restaurant owners and manufacturing associations had asked the government to give them time to adapt to the current situation before implementing the minimum wage policy.

Saravanan said the government was working towards creating 600,000 job opportunities in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on March 19 announced that the government had agreed to increase the minimum wage to RM1,500 per month which would be implemented on May 1. — Bernama