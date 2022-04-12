Nicky Liow case: Police did not make plea bargains with any parties, all probes transparent, says Bukit Aman

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the investigation on Nicky Liow Soon Hee, 34, began on March 15 last year in connection with his involvement in organised crime and cases under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) never carried out plea bargains with any parties related to the investigation involving businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said all probes and actions conducted were transparent in accordance with the law, and did not protect the interests of any parties, while the charge sheet was also prepared as directed by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

He added that the investigation on Liow, 34, began on March 15 last year in connection with his involvement in organised crime and cases under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

“From the investigations, 68 raids were carried out around Selangor to detain Nicky Liow and his gang on March 20 last year, but Liow managed to escape.

“On April 9, 2021, 15 of Nicky’s gang members were charged under the Section 130V of the Penal Code at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court. On the same date, Liow was also charged with the same offences, in absentia,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Kamarudin said on September 30 last year, Liow was discharged not amounting to an acquittal by the Shah Alam High Court for the organised crime (Sosma) case following an application from the AGC to wait for the results of the money laundering investigations.

“On February 23 this year, Liow’s lawyer filed an appeal and successfully obtained a discharge amounting to an acquittal order.

“On March 8, the AGC filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal over the High Court’s decision that ordered the discharge amounting to an acquittal of Liow,” he added.

Kamarudin said that based on the decision of the Shah Alam High Court, Liow through his lawyer sent a letter to the police expressing his willingness to surrender.

“On March 23, 26 charges were filed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act against Liow and an arrest warrant was obtained to ensure he did not flee the charges,” he said.

Yesterday (April 11), Liow surrendered himself at the Bukit Aman CCID office and was subsequently detained.

Today, Liow pleaded not guilty to 26 counts of money laundering and possession of illegal money amounting to more than RM36 million from 2016 to last year at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam. — Bernama