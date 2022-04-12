Money transfers: Tabung Haji cautions depositors over calls from fraud syndicates

TH acting operations executive director Mohamad Ameen Abdul Wahab said TH had never contacted depositors for any matters pertaining to money transfers. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today advised its depositors to be wary of various tactics used by scammers including phone calls regarding money transfers.

TH acting operations executive director Mohamad Ameen Abdul Wahab said TH had never contacted depositors for any matters pertaining to money transfers.

“TH took note of the statement by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) regarding the new tactics of the ‘Macau Scam’ syndicates involving the withdrawal of money from TH depositors’ accounts which are linked to conventional bank accounts.

“Cash withdrawals can only be done at TH counters through identity verification, online banking is controlled by password and Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) while Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of TH’s strategic partner banks is controlled by Postal Index Number (PIN),” he said in a statement.

He said that depositors can also limit the number of daily transfers through internet banking of TH’s strategic partner banks as well as check account statements periodically through the Tabung Haji Online (THiJARI) application.

“Besides that, cash withdrawals from TH accounts cannot be done through the THiJARI platform while withdrawal or money transfer rules also cannot be carried out through phone calls.

“Telegraphic transfer instructions at the counter can only be made from a TH account to one’s own account. Therefore, the money in TH is definitely safe,” he said.

For further enquiries, the public can contact the TH Call Centre (THCC) at 03-62071919. — Bernama