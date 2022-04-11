Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases dip below 10,000 for first time since Feb 5

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country now stands at 4,325,818 cases since the pandemic began. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Health Ministry (MoH) today recorded 8,114 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time since February 5 that cases have fallen below the 10,000 mark, when 9,117 cases were logged.

Today’s number is also a decrease of 2,065 from yesterday’s 10,117.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country now stands at 4,325,818 cases since the pandemic began.

Malaysia also reported 12 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, a decrease from the previous day’s 21.

The death toll now stands at 35,292.

Dr Noor Hisham said the bulk of those who contracted the coronavirus — 8,056 or 99.31 per cent — were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms, while 29 patients were placed in Category 3, 10 patients in Category 4 and 17 in Category 5 for the most severe symptoms.

He also said out of these, 174 were in intensive care units (ICU) with 88 cases confirmed for Covid-19. Out of that number, 110 require breathing assistance, bringing ventilator usage nationwide to 13 per cent.

ICU beds in Putrajaya are currently at 100 per cent capacity, while Selangor is at 53 per cent; however, most other states and regions remain below 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, only one new cluster was detected, bringing the total number of active clusters to 130.

The country’s infectivity rate or R-naught is at 0.82, with Selangor and Negri Sembilan the only two states with a higher than average rate of 0.91 and 0.83 respectively.