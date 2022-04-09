Malaysia logs 14,944 new Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths

Malaysia recorded 14,944 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 4,307,529. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Health Ministry recorded 14,944 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections detected in the country since the pandemic started to 4,307,529.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also stated that there were 31 deaths recorded yesterday, including six people who died before being brought into hospital.

Cumulatively, 35,259 have died in Malaysia due to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

