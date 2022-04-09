CovidNow: More than 77,000 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday

A medical worker prepares a dose of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioTech vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 ― A total of 77,834 children aged between five and 11 years in Malaysia have completed their Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,358,791 children in the same group or 38.3 per cent of their population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,857,568 individuals or 91.8 per cent have completed the vaccination and 2,958,121 or 95 per cent have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 15,908,442 individuals or 67.6 per cent of their population have received the booster dose, while 22,956,433 or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccine and 23,233,304 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 34,904 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, which comprised 6,355 as first dose, 20,260 as second dose and 8,289 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,138,021.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's GitHub portal, 31 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the country yesterday, with Putrajaya recording the highest number at six, followed by Johor, Kedah and Sarawak with four cases each, then Pahang and Perak with three cases each.

Melaka and Selangor recorded two cases each, while Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Terengganu with one case each. ― Bernama