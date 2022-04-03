Transition to endemic phase: Ramadan bazaars bustling despite rain in several states

People buying food for breaking fast at the Ramadan bazaar in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Rainy weather in some states did not stop the crowd from returning with renewed vigour to the bazaars on the first day of Ramadan, especially after more relaxation of rules was allowed under the Transition to Endemic Phase starting on Friday.

Checks by Bernama found that operators of Ramadan bazaars on average still maintained standard operating procedures (SOP) such as scanning of the MySejahtera application, apart from some using a ticketing system to keep crowds from swelling while the public stuck with face masks as usual.

At the Jalan Raja Alang Ramadan Bazaar in Kampung Baru, visitors started flooding the area as early as 4pm and continued shopping unabated despite a downpour at about 5pm.

The average trader was optimistic about better sales this year, following the easing of restrictions announced by the government recently.

In Putrajaya, people started queuing as early as 4pm at the Ramadan bazaar in Precinct 3, near the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, monitored by members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) at the three entrances to the bazaar.

To facilitate visitors to the bazaar, Putrajaya Corp (PPj) has prepared a menu brochure and stall layout plan that can be found on PPj’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.

People buying food for breaking fast at the Asia City Ramadan bazaar in Kota Kinabalu April 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

A survey by Bernama also showed small children being allowed to enter the bazaar this year apart from each visitor being given a special pass to be returned on leaving.

In Johor, visitors from Singapore enlivened the Taman Suria Ramadan bazaar in Johor Baru following the reopening of the country’s borders three days ago, resulting in road congestion.

In Terengganu, the rainy weather did not dampen the mood of the Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Syahbandar in Kuala Terengganu.

Khairul Ridzuan Fauzi, 30, said it was more lively than last year but the cautious civil servant who complied with SOP, chose not to patronise crowded stalls as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, some 181 stalls with the standard assortment of drinks and delicacies will be operating from 3pm to 7pm throughout Ramadan at the Darul Aman Stadium bazaar in Alor Setar.

A visitor, Irma Shahila Osman, 39, said her family was excited to visit the bazaar after a two-year absence.

“Today I hung up my apron because I want to see what food is sold here. It’s a different feeling once I set foot because after no Ramadan bazaar for two years, I dearly miss the atmosphere,” she said.

In Kelantan, the exit and entry points to the Taman Bendahara Ramadan bazaar in Pengkalan Chepa, Kota Baru, were tightly controlled by Rela personnel to ensure compliance with SOP.

A ‘Roti Tempayan’ trader, Mustakim Mat Daud, 37, was happy to be back in business after two years. “If before this I sold my bread for RM3, this year I had to raise the price a little as raw materials are quite costly.” — Bernama