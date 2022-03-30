PM Ismail Sabri: Toll exemption for all types of vehicles from April 1-7 to facilitate cross-border travel with Singapore

A general view of the Johor Causeway at Johor Baru March 7, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The government has exempted all vehicles entering into Malaysia via the Johor-Singapore borders from toll payments at the toll plazas of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building (Johor Causeway) and Tanjung Kupang, or the Linkedua Highway.

In a statement today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that this will be for a one-week period from April 1, when borders between both neighbouring nations reopen to the public.

"This toll exemption applies to all types of vehicles for seven days. It is in line with the approach to facilitate cross-border travel with Singapore. This exemption is for Malaysians and top-up users or those who renew their ‘Touch and Go’ and ‘Smart Tag’

"The granting of this toll exemption involves to and fro travels through the two toll plazas involved during the period. The decision also takes into account the closure of the Malaysia-Singapore border over the past two years and to ensure smooth traffic at the two toll plazas with the opening of the land border," Ismail said.

He added that this initiative is in addition to the Road Charge (CJ) exemption imposed on Singapore-registered private vehicles when entering Malaysia by land from both entry points.

Ismail said that PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) estimates that at least 42,000 vehicles will enter Malaysia via the Johor Causeway and Linkedua daily and that the decision to exempt the toll charges will benefit more than 300,000 Malaysia-Singapore cross-border trips for vehicle owners.

"Therefore, PLUS in collaboration with the Johor state government and the relevant ministries and agencies are also actively making final preparations to ensure smooth travel on the highway in conjunction with the reopening. It also includes preparations at toll plazas, rest areas and all public facilities provided on the PLUS Highway.

“The government welcomes the return of Malaysians in Singapore and the arrival of Singaporeans to Malaysia with the reopening of the country's borders," he added.

Malaysia is set to reopen its borders starting April 1 as the country enters the “Transition to Endemic” phase after taking into account several factors, conducting the necessary risk assessments, seeking advice from the Ministry of Health (MoH), and scrutinising recommendations from the Covid-19 Quartet Ministerial Meeting.