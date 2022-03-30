Congregational prayers: Pahang allows prayer mats to be arranged side by side without physical contact

Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at Masjid Wilayah in Kuala Lumpur October 1, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, March 30 — Pahang has allowed congregational prayers to be performed in mosques and surau by arranging the prayer mats side by side without physical contact.

In a statement uploaded on its Facebook page, the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) said the congregational prayers are also open to all, regardless of their vaccination status, effective this Friday (April 1).

JAIP also said each congregant must bring his own prayer mat, measuring a minimum of 110 centimetres (cm) and 70 cm wide.

“Mosques and surau are also allowed to perform Terawih prayers for 20 raka’ah. The number of congregations is subject to the capacity of the mosque or surau and the ability to control congregants.

“The management is also encouraged to provide special spaces for travellers to perform their prayers,” the statement read.

For areas placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) or hotspot areas, congregational obligatory prayers are allowed with 12 people only while Friday prayers are allowed for up to 40 people, excluding mosque officials and committee members with priority to those who are completely vaccinated.

However, individuals who are symptomatic or have been put under quarantine are prohibited from coming to the mosques or surau. — Bernama