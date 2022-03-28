Johor govt spells out Ramadan SOP and guidelines

Muslims perform Terawih prayers while maintaining physical distance and wearing face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at Masjid Wilayah in Kuala Lumpur, April 15, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 28 — Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has consented to all mosques and surau in the state placing prayer mats side by side without worshippers being in contact for congregational prayers from this Friday.

State Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said worshippers should have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and must bring along their own prayer mat measuring at least 3.5 feet (1.0668-metres) long by two feet wide (0.6096 metres).

“To enliven the month of Ramadan at mosques and surau, the Terawih prayers must be up to 20 rakaat (unit of prayer) and the optional witir prayer of three rakaat.

“The imam on duty is encouraged to recite the short verses in the 30th juzuk (chapter in Quran) only while the invited imam must obtain a letter of permission from the district Kadi first.

“The distribution of bubur lambuk, breaking of fast events, sahur (pre-dawn meal) and moreh (light meal shared after Terawih prayers) are via packed food only.

“Zakat fitrah (special obligatory alms paid by all Muslims at the end of the Ramadan) counters can be opened before or after prayer time with a gap of one metre,” he told a media conference after a “Jalinan Kasih” programme with media practitioners here today.

He said speech ceremonies and handing over of aid to zakat recipients were allowed in mosques and surau but such events were not allowed if they were organised by political parties or elected representatives unless they involved the Mentri Besar of Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and the State Religious Affairs Committee chairman.

“Overnight activities at mosques and surau are postponed, cooking activities are still not allowed with all feasts to be done via packed food while served food is allowed provided there is an official programme with attendees not exceeding 50 people,” he said.

On the zakat fitrah rate, Mohd Fared said the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) fixed two choices this year, namely, RM7 and RM10 a person depending on the type of rice used.

He said there were three payment methods, namely, via online, at the MAINJ zakat counter in every district and branch or through 1,648 appointed amil (authorised zakat collector).

“The Johor State Fatwa Committee meeting decided that Muslims who consumed Super Tempatan rice daily will pay a zakat fitrah of RM7.

“Meanwhile, those Muslims who consume other types such as Fragrant Rice, Basmathi rice and others other than Super Tempatan will pay RM10 in zakat fitrah,” he said.

Mohd Fared said the Johor government targeted a zakat fitrah collection of RM18.82 million this year from 2.1 million Muslims in Johor.

He said RM19.9 million in zakat fitrah involving 2.179 payers were collected in 2021 and RM16.72 million in 2020 from 1.98 million payers.

According to Mohd Fared, MAINJ also set the rate of Hari Raya aid this year with an allocation of RM14.19 million.

“There are 7,429 hardcore poor household heads and 29,258 household heads from poor families.

“Every hardcore poor household head will receive RM400 and with each dependent receiving RM50 while household heads of poor families will receive RM300 and RM50 for each dependent,” he added. — Bernama