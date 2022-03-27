The SME and Entrepreneurs Business Awards inaugural northern edition honours 27 entrepreneurs

Winners of the 2022 SME and Entrepreneur Business Award have their picture taken the at SPICE Convention Centre in Penang March 26, 2022. Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — The SME and Entrepreneurs Business Awards (SEBA) 2022 held its inaugural northern edition in Penang by honouring 27 industry players in Langkawi, Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak last night.

Among the recipients who topped the awards, held at the Spice Convention Centre here were celebrities Rozita Che Wan and Shaheizy Sam.

This year is the seventh year SEBA is held to recognise small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs in South-east Asia.

The founder of SEBA and chairman of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia, Nitesh Malani, said they decided to introduce a northern edition of SEBA this year in support of the state’s efforts to nurture local talents in line with Penang2030.

“Due to the pandemic, it is important that we continue to support entrepreneurs in these challenging times to continue pushing for growth and development,” he said in his speech.

State exco Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain, in his speech, said Penang has the perfect platform for businesses and entrepreneurs to grow and succeed.

“Penang recorded a total RM76.2 billion in foreign direct investments for 2021, a record high for the state, so this proved that Penang is the place for investments, business and tourism,” he said.

The Penang Governor Yang diPertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak attended as the guest of honour in the awards ceremony.

The SEBA 2022 Northern Edition, themed: “Rise Up”, received almost 200 nominations of industry leaders in Langkawi, Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

Out of the 200, a total of 27 from various industries including food and beverage, hospitality, logistics, automotive, manufacturing, technology, health and beauty were selected as award recipients.

A total of 10 SMEs won the best SME awards, 11 entrepreneurs won the top entrepreneurs awards and six notable personalities including Rozita and Shaheizy were given the Board of Advisors Awards.

The 10 SMEs were:

1. Ikhlas Tijarah Sinergi Associate PLT

2. Glojas Hair Transplant Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery Specialist Centre

3. Pusat Tuisyen Akhiar

4. Operion Ecommerce and Software Sdn Bhd

5. O2O Ecommerce Sdn Bhd

6. Flavaris (M) Sdn Bhd

7. Enviro IFM (M) Sdn Bhd

8. Spin Sportswear

9. Kardinal Industries (M) Sdn Bhd

10. Hijanah Haul Holdings Sdn Bhd

The 11 entrepreneurs who won the top entrepreneurs awards are:

1. Datuk Dr Jasvinder Singh of Glojas Hair Transplant Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery Specialist Centre

2. Aisyah Hijanah Azhari of Hijanah Holding Sdn Bhd

3. Syahrunizam Shahwan of Ikhlas Tijarah Sinergi Associate PLT

4. Datuk Seri G. Thirumurugan of Semangat Deligasi Sdn Bhd

5. Mohd Suhaimy Supuan of Pusat Tuisyen Akhiar

6. Norashekin Daud of Ashekin Rich Resources

7. Dr Sritharan Rao Subbarao of Mesra Bersama Healthcare Sdn Bhd

8. Dr Edmond Lau Kian Hong of Dr Ko Skin Specialist

9. Datuk Joshua Renu Gopal of Semangat Deligasi Sdn Bhd

10. Daniel Ong of Kardinal Industries (M)n Sdn Bhd

11. Adam Ham of Global Creative and Media Agency

The six recipients of the Board of Advisors Awards are:

1. Datuk Sirajudin Mohamed Mydin, the founder of Nasir Kandar Kayu Group, as top homegrown entrepreneur of the year

2. David ST Loh as inspiring entrepreneur in photography and art

3. Rozita Che Wan as celebrity entrepreneur of the year

4. Datin Selwinder Olikh as women empowerment leader of the year

5. Shaheizy Sam and Syatilla Melvin as celebrity entrepreneur couple of the year

6. Datuk Sri Shaheen Shah Sidek as entrepreneur of the year in tourism and hospitality