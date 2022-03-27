Sabah CM’s Dept: Over 2,500 jobs on offer at Career Gig-SMJ programme in Kota Kinabalu

Over 2,500 job opportunities in various sectors and industries are up for grabs at the Career Gig-SMJ programme. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, March 27 — Over 2,500 job opportunities in various sectors and industries are up for grabs at the Career Gig-SMJ programme to be held in conjunction with the three-day celebration of the first anniversary of Sabah’s development agenda, Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ), at the Sabah International Convention Centre here beginning tomorrow.

The Chief Minister’s Department (JKM) in a statement today said the programme organised by the Human Resource Development Department in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) will be held on March 29 from 9am to 5pm.

It said among the companies offerings jobs included SK Nexilis Malaysia Sdn Bhd, SBH Kibing SolarNew Materials (M) Sdn Bhd, Adabi Consumer Industries Sdn Bhd, Allianz General Insurance Co (M) Bhd, Marriott Hotel, Sutera Harbour Resort and Ibis Styles Hotel.

“The jobs offered include those for project engineers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, graphic designers, human resource managers, takaful agents, spa consultants, clerks, accounts manager and marketing manager,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the SMJ celebration is being held to showcase the achievements of the SMJ roadmap initiative over the past year involving 28 exhibitors comprising ministries, departments, state and federal agencies, investor companies as well as oil and gas companies.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor is scheduled to officiate the SMJ celebration and Career Gig-SMJ programme on March 29. — Bernama