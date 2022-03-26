DAP to decide Guan Eng’s fate in party only after court verdict, says veep

File picture shows Lim Guan Eng arriving at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 24, 2022. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Lim Guan Eng’s chairmanship in DAP will only be decided after the court has announced its verdict on his ongoing corruption trial.

DAP vice-president Chow Kon Yeow said that Lim’s position will not change for the time being, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“I think until now, the position remains the same... The party will not pursue the matter until the court decision is given on the case,” he was quoted as saying.

Chow, who is Penang chief minister, was responding to a call from another party colleague from Johor, Dr Boo Cheng Hau.

Dr Boo, seen as a party maverick, suggested three days ago that Lim step down as the DAP national chairman pending his court case so the federal Opposition party would be in a better position to regain public trust in preparation for the next general election.

Lim who is Bagan MP is accused of soliciting bribes from a contractor for the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project when he was the state chief minister back in 2011.

The Air Putih assemblyman is also charged with misappropriating two plots of Penang state land.