PM: Thailand has agreed to opening of land borders in Wang Kelian, Bukit Kayu Hitam from April 1

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends the 215th Police Day Anniversary at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur, March 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, March 25 — Thailand has agreed to open its land borders with Malaysia in Wang Kelian, Perlis and Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah from April 1.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was good news, especially for the people in the two states.

He said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had also been asked to discuss with the Thai government to allow the immediate opening of the border in Padang Besar, Perlis, and other areas in the north of the country.

“Yesterday, I announced the full opening of the Malaysia-Singapore land border as well as the daily commuting route for those who work there.

“The opening of the border will make it easier for people to work and the SOP (standard operating procedures) that we have imposed is also quite relaxed, namely there is no more quarantine and there is no need to undergo PCR or RTK testing during pre-departure and arrival,” he said when officiating the 2022 Perlis Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Aspirations Tour programme here today.

The prime minister said the move would contribute to the country’s recovery, and subsequently have a positive impact on the economic sustainability and well-being of Malaysians.

He hoped that the SOP implemented at the Malaysia-Singapore border in Johor could also be implemented at the Malaysia-Thailand border in the north of the country.

Meanwhile, in line with the Transition to Endemic Phase from April 1, Ismail Sabri said the government had launched the Keluarga Malaysia Community Ambassador volunteer programme with the aim of empowering communities to look after themselves during the transition phase.

He said although there was no more physical distancing during the phase, Malaysian families were still required to comply with SOP such as wearing face masks as well as observing personal hygiene.

“These Community Ambassadors will be stationed in high-risk areas that are closed and congested. They will ensure that the information presented to the community is accurate, up-to-date and effective in a gentle, prudent and polite manner,” he said.

When concluding his speech, the prime minister also announced the approval of an allocation of RM5 million for the Perlis government to conduct a feasibility study on building a new passenger ferry jetty in Kuala Perlis.

“God willing, after the feasibility study is completed, we can look at the possibility of building a new jetty in Kuala Perlis later,” he said. — Bernama