Penang water provider: 12-hour water supply disruption at Jalan Burma on Sunday

GEORGE TOWN, March 25 — Residents in the vicinity of Jalan Burma are expected to experience scheduled water supply disruption for 12 hours beginning 9am this Sunday (March 27).

Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP), in a statement, said it would be due to pipeline work to be carried out at the intersection of Jalan Burma and Jalan Arratoon.

“The work will be conducted to avoid incident of a burst pipe like what happened last January 1 which caused an unscheduled water supply disruption for 24 hours,” it said.

PBAPP expects about 2,000 subscribers to be affected, namely those at Jalan Burma: Jalan Larut junction to Jalan Pangkor junction, Gurney Drive: Jalan Kelawai junction to Jalan Edgecumbe junction and Jalan Arratoon.

The water supply disruption will also affect subscribers at Jalan Salween, Jalan Clove Hall, Jalan Irrawadi , Jalan Chow Thye, Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, Jalan Pangkor including Gleneagles Hospital, Jalan Service, Jalan Phuah Hin Leong, Jalan Tavoy, Jalan Imigresen, Jalan Mandalay, Jalan Loh Boon Siew, Jalan Pykett and Jalan Larut.

“PBAPP apologises to all the affected water users for the inconvenience. The work is necessary to ensure continuous water supply service at Jalan Burma and the surrounding areas,” it said. — Bernama