AirAsia reminds guests to adhere to SOP for international travellers when Malaysia reopens

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — AirAsia Group is reminding guests to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international travellers entering Malaysia, following the latest announcement of #ReopeningSafely by the Malaysian government.

In a statement today, it said travellers do not have to apply for the MyTravelPass to enter Malaysia after April 1, 2022 but foreign travellers are still required to purchase travel and Covid-19 insurance and must comply with all health protocols currently in place in Malaysia.

It said before departure, travellers are required to download and activate the MySejahtera app and complete the pre-departure form via the “Traveller” icon, submit their vaccination details whereby fully vaccinated travellers will then be issued an electronic “Digital Traveller’s Card” to be presented at the airport upon check-in.

“Travellers aged seven years and above are required to undergo a PCR test two days before departure to Malaysia and upload it on MySejahtera while those aged six years and below are not required to take the pre-departure test.

“Meanwhile, travellers with previous Covid-19 infection between six to 60 days before departure are required to undergo a professional RTK-Antigen test two days before departure,” it said.

Upon arrival, it said travellers aged seven years old and above are required to take a professionally administered RTK-Antigen test within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia.

Travellers are required to check-in at the point of entry or arrival using the MySejahtera app and those who are fully vaccinated and tested negative are not required for subsequent tests and quarantine after arrival in Malaysia, it noted.

For travellers departing Malaysia, AirAsia said they must check on any latest travel restrictions or special requirements of the destination country, including health documents such as a Covid-19 negative test certificate and proof of full vaccination status.

“Travellers are encouraged to self check-in on the AirAsia Super App to minimise physical contact and crowding at the airport and can easily do this via the AirAsia Super App as early as 14 days before your departure date.

“From April 1, 2022, AirAsia will be limiting its counter check-in service only for exempted groups of guests at all airports in Malaysia,” it said.

It added travellers are also encouraged to arrive early at the airport to allow enough time for all the necessary processes to take place and are required to wear a face mask before, during and after the flight. — Bernama