Nazri Aziz: BN lost ‘moral ground’ to run govt after losing Sosma extension vote in Parliament

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2021. —Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) has lost its moral ground to remain in government, Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today.

The Padang Rengas MP said the ruling coalition lost its edge after its motion to extend a controversial clause in the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012 that allows for detention without trial was defeated during yesterday’s bloc vote in Parliament.

“In my view, it's difficult for us to stand here today to run the government because we have lost the moral ground and lost the motion,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat while debating a Bill to amend the Federal Constitution.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who is from Bersatu had yesterday tabled a motion to extend Sub-section 4(5) of Sosma, which allows for a 28-day detention period, for another five years starting July 17, 2022.

MORE TO COME