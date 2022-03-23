Perak cops record statement of suspect who hit cyclist with iron rod

Manjung District Police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the interview with the 34-year-old local man at the district police headquarters this afternoon revealed that it was due to a misunderstanding between him and the cyclist believed to be a foreign man. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, March 23 — Police have recorded the statement of a suspect who is believed to have hit a cyclist with an iron rod at a traffic light junction in Jalan Seri Manjung-Segari, Manjung yesterday.

The video clip of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

Manjung District Police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the interview with the 34-year-old local man at the district police headquarters this afternoon revealed that it was due to a misunderstanding between him and the cyclist believed to be a foreign man.

He said the suspect who was driving a borrowed Proton Wira car wanted to turn left to enter the Seri Manjung AEON mall lane, while the victim who was on a bicycle in the left lane of the main route at the traffic light junction thought that the suspect wanted to hit him, causing him to hurl curse words at the suspect and challenging him.

“Due to this misunderstanding, the suspect responded by hitting the victim,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said police had yet to identify the cyclist as no police report had been lodged, however, they did receive a report about the incident from a woman at 10 am today.

Nor Omar said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for deliberately causing hurt and the order to investigate application would be made to the deputy public prosecutor to continue with the investigation.

“The police call on the victim to come forward to lodge a police report,” he said adding that members of the public who had information about the incident could contact the investigating officer, Insp Irsyadiman Allmui at 01117836233 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama