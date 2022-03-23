Johor Sultan confers awards on four individuals

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar with the award recipients at the investiture ceremony in Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene, Johor, March 23, 2022. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 23 ― The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, today conferred the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Yang Kedua, Datuk Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ), on four individuals.

The award carries the title “Datuk” for the male recipient and “Datin Paduka” for female recipient.

The recipients of the DMIJ award were Johor Land and Mines director Ashari Kasnan; Johor deputy state secretary (Sports, Youth and Volunteers) On Jabbar @ Ja’afar; Muar district officer Mustaffa Kamal Shamsudin and Johor State Housing Development Corporation general manager Suhailizan Suliman.

The investiture ceremony, in conjunction with Sultan Ibrahim’s official birthday celebration, was held at the Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene, here.

Sultan Ibrahim also presented the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Ketiga Setia Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (SIJ) to four individuals.

They are Southern Region Marine Department director Dickson Dollah; Kluang Municipal Council president Norliyati Md Noor; Johor ICT Unit secretary Ungku Suzana Ungku Mohammad and Johor Islamic Religious Department deputy director (Religious Education) Yosree Ikhsan.

Also present were Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim. ― Bernama