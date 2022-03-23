Finas to help resolve EPF issues for art practitioners, says deputy communications minister

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said that Finas had submitted the planning of the Creative Industry Task Force to the ministry for the improvement of the industry involving the welfare of art practitioners. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) will help resolve the issue of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions for artists and independent art practitioners.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, said that Finas had submitted the planning of the Creative Industry Task Force to the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia for the improvement of the industry involving the welfare of art practitioners.

“We also want to discuss with the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) where we can channel advertisement payments to Finas so that it (Finas) can pay the EPF contribution for actors registered with the agency,” he said.

He said this to reporters after presenting contributions to industry practitioners from various artistic backgrounds, in conjunction with the National Artiste Day 2022 celebration at the Merdeka Studio Complex, yesterday.

Also present were Ministry of Communications and Multimedia deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communications and Creative Industry) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, Finas chairman, Zakaria Abdul Hamid, representatives of art associations and Muslim art practitioners.

Zahidi said that National Artiste Day 2022 was celebrated to commemorate the contributions of artists who have made a mark in the country’s arts industry.

“We hope that not only great producers (and) actors can be unearthed, but also quality film companies,” he said.

It was previously reported that Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, had said that the National Artiste Day Celebration would be held on March 22, in conjunction with the date of birth of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee, to commemorate the services and contributions of the country’s great artists.

Meanwhile, Finas chief executive officer, Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim, said that the agency had made it mandatory for all production crews to make EPF contributions for artists, actors and behind-the-scenes workers.

“This is the first step under an agreement between Finas and the recipients of the funds (production crew). The money can be used in old age if they are no longer active in acting,” he said.

Md Nasir also said that Finas would discuss with KSM and MOF to enable art practitioners, especially freelancers, to also make EPF contributions via their employers. — Bernama