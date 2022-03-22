Three KL restaurants make it to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list

Cilantro Restaurant & Wine Bar’s chef Takashi Kimura is happy that the fine dining restaurant is now ranked No. 93 on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants extended list. — Picture courtesy of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — As a run-up to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 which will be announced on March 29, the extended list of 51 to 100 restaurants was unveiled today and three Kuala Lumpur restaurants are on it.

Nadodi is at No. 62, Eat and Cook at No. 81 and Cilantro Restaurant & Wine Bar at No. 93. A little over a week ago, Eat and Cook had also scooped up 2022’s American Express One To Watch Award.

For a restaurant that is not even two years old, Eat and Cook is really having a terrific year.

Dine on French classics using Japanese ingredients at Cilantro such as this lobster pot au feu. — Picture courtesy of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

This year’s list features long-time establishments like Cilantro Restaurant & Wine Bar which has been around for some 20 years.

Eat and Cook at Bukit Jalil uses modern food techniques to create unique culinary creations based on the chefs’ food memories. — Picture courtesy of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

For Nadodi, they climbed up to No. 62, as compared to last year’s No. 99 ranking.

The question on everyone’s minds is whether previous entrants to last year’s extended list such as Dewakan and Gēn 根 will make it into this year’s Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants list.

The team of people behind Nadodi that creates innovative Indian dishes. — Picture courtesy of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Back in 2019, Dewakan made it to No. 46 on the list. For the 2021 extended list, Dewakan was ranked No. 66 while Gēn 根 of Penang came in at No. 92.

The extended list covers restaurants from 12 countries and territories, where Greater China dominates the rankings. The highest climber is Jin Sha in Hangzhou, China which climbed 38 places to number 51. Taipei’s Adachi Sushi was this year’s highest entry at number 52.

“This year’s 51-100 list features 25 new entries and turns the spotlight on the region’s emerging talent. We’re thrilled to share this list to showcase the breadth and diversity of Asia’s gastronomic scene as well as new culinary trends,” said Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Director of Content William Drew.

The awards sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna will be celebrating its tenth year.

Tune in to the big reveal of the much-anticipated 2022 list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants via an online awards ceremony on March 29, 5pm via Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Facebook @Asias50BestRestaurants or their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/worlds50best