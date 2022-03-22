Malaysia Airlines to increase KL-London flight frequency to 11 times weekly from March 27

A plane takes off at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysia Airlines is looking to increase flight frequency to its flagship Kuala Lumpur-London route to 11 times weekly starting March 27, 2022 and will return to full double daily service from July 1 onwards.

On the same date, the national carrier said it would be reinstating scheduled commercial services to India, namely New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad, after close to 24 months of suspension due to border closure between the two countries.

“Starting April 1, 2022, Malaysia Airlines will increase capacity to Bangkok from seven times weekly to 14 times weekly and to Phuket from once a week to three times weekly,” it said in a statement today.

It said this came after Thailand recently relaxed entry requirements for fully vaccinated international travellers.

Additionally, it said Malaysia Airlines has begun flying to Bali with once a week flight, beginning March 11, 2022.

“Fully vaccinated customers travelling to Singapore can continue to enjoy the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme from Kuala Lumpur and Penang, providing them with ease of quarantine-free access,” it said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines said the recently reinstated flights to Australia would also see an increase to seven times weekly to Sydney from five times weekly and five times weekly to Perth from two times weekly following a steady demand for travels on the Australasia region.

“With Malaysia Airlines’ Satellite Golden Lounge fully opened soon, customers can expect the reimplementation of buffet-style serving, offering convenience for guests to browse and indulge in a diverse range of local and western delicacies prior to their flight.

“All the airline’s lounges follow stringent health and safety measures, mandatory use of face masks and disposable gloves at the buffet area and regular sanitisation of common areas,” it added. — Bernama