PM Ismail Sabri: Malaysia, Vietnam enhancing cooperation in various fields

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob receives a souvenir from his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh at Government Office in Hanoi, March 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HANOI, March 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh today witnessed several initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

At a ceremony at the Government Office here, the two leaders witnessed exchanges of documents on various types of cooperation which had been signed earlier.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah exchanged a letter of intent on cooperation in diplomatic training with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son, while a similar exchange of documents was held with Vietnam’s Labour Minister Dao Ngoc Dung on the recruitment and repatriation of workers.

Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun exchanged documents on cooperation in legal matters with Vietnam’s Law Minister Le Thanh Long,

The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief, Khairdzir Md Yunus, and Vietnam News Agency (VNA) general director Vu Viet Trang also exchanged documents on cooperation relating to news and photo exchange, technical expertise and training.

The two prime ministers had earlier led their delegations in a meeting where they discussed cooperation in trade and economy, regional and international issues as well as efforts to enhance bilateral ties.

Ismail Sabri spoke in Bahasa Melayu throughout the meeting which lasted almost two hours, and it was translated into English.

The two leaders and their delegations then attended lunch which was hosted by Chinh at Government Office.

Ismail Sabri, who is on a two-day official visit to Vietnam, was given a red carpet welcome at the Presidential Palace here this morning where he was greeted on arrival by Chinh.

In the afternoon, the prime minister was scheduled to call on Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, followed by meetings with Communist Party of Vietnam general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

The prime minister is making his maiden visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Chinh.

Ismail Sabri, who arrived yesterday, is scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow morning after holding a press conference for Malaysian journalists. — Bernama