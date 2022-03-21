No one has declared dissolution of Muafakat Nasional, says PAS deputy president

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said discussions at the top level between the parties on the coalition’s status has not been held so far. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, March 21 ― Neither Umno nor PAS has declared the dissolution of Muafakat Nasional (MN) or left the coalition, said PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is environment and water minister, said discussions at the top level between the parties on the coalition’s status has not been held so far.

He said this to reporters after the opening and handing over ceremony of the Batu Berendam Regional Sewage Treatment Plant project here today.

Asked to comment on the statement made by a delegate from Kelantan at 2021 Umno General Assembly saying that Umno could not cooperate with PAS as long as its president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, vice president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and its central election director Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor were still leading the party, Tuan Ibrahim said it was the party’s prerogative to retain or remove any of its leaders

He said other parties should not interfere with PAS’ administration. ― Bernama