Man high on methamphetamine causes fatal crash in Kuala Krai

Kuala Krai district police chief, Supt Suzaimi Mohamad said the Perodua Myvi driver, 31, broke his right leg in the 9.30am crash. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA KRAI, March 21 ― A senior citizen was killed and two others were slightly hurt when the car they were travelling in collided with another car driven by a man under the influence of methamphetamine at Kilometre (KM) 66 Jalan Kota Bharu-Gua Musang near Sungai Durian here today.

Kuala Krai district police chief, Supt Suzaimi Mohamad said the Perodua Myvi driver, 31, broke his right leg in the 9.30am crash. Police subsequently found various types of fireworks in his car.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the Perodua Myvi, travelling from the direction of Kota Baru heading to Gua Musang, lost control of his car, which entered the opposing lane and collided with a Proton Waja from Kuala Krai to Machang.

“The driver of the Proton Waja, Mohamad Umar, 70, from Kampung Padang Nenas Belanga, Kuala Krai was killed at the scene while two male passengers, aged 20 and 50, were slightly hurt.

Suzaimi said that the police would investigate the crash further along with the motive of the Perodua Myvi driver, who is from Kampung Alor Pasir, Pasir Mas, for having the fireworks with him.

“The case will be investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1967,” he added. ― Bernama