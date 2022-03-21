In Perak, cops identify suspect who hit cyclist with iron rod

Manjung District Police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said preliminary investigations found that the suspect, in his 30s and from Batu Gajah, had borrowed the vehicle from a 50-year-old friend, who is from Ayer Tawar, Manjung. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, March 21 — Police have identified the man who stopped his car before allegedly hitting a cyclist with an iron rod at the traffic light junction at Jalan Seri Manjung-Segari, Manjung.

The incident went viral on social media today.

Manjung District Police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said preliminary investigations found that the suspect, in his 30s and from Batu Gajah, had borrowed the vehicle from a 50-year-old friend, who is from Ayer Tawar, Manjung.

“According to the vehicle owner, the suspect borrowed his car on March 13 and had since returned it.

“The victim is believed to be a foreign man, whose identity has yet to be ascertained and who has yet to lodge a police report,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the suspect would have his statement recorded tomorrow to assist in investigations.

He urged members of the public with any information on the incident to contact the Operations Room at 05-6886222 or any of the nearest police stations.

Earlier, a video clip that went viral on social media showed a man driving a blue Proton Wira car hitting a cyclist at the traffic light junction near the Aeon Mall Seri Manjung. — Bernama