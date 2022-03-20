Terengganu Islamic council: Congregational prayers without physical distancing allowed in state from April 1

Muslims performing Tarawikh prayer during the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Malik Khalid Mosque, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang, on April 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 20 — Terengganu will allow Friday and obligatory prayers at mosques and surau to be performed without having to observe the physical distancing rule following the country’s transition into the endemic phase beginning April 1.

Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maidam) president Datuk Shaikh Harun Shaikh Ismail said children aged seven and above could perform prayers in mosques and surau, with the attendance of their parents, adding that mosque and surau committees were encouraged to set special control measures for these children.

Sheikh Harun said all religious classes and related activities would be allowed with regular capacity of congregants, however religious classes or talks that require a large number of worshippers needed to get written permission from the state Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT).

He added that activities involving the community such as ‘gotong royong’ and feasts following the activities were also permitted.

In addition, he said, marriage solemnisation ceremonies in mosques, surau and private premises could be hosted with an unlimited number of guests.

According to him, religious activities throughout the Ramadan month such as Terawih prayers, breaking of fast events, Quran recitation in groups, among others, are also allowed as well as Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers that can be performed by male and female worshippers and children aged seven and above, without having to observe the physical distancing rule.

He said Muslims in Terengganu were also permitted to visit graves and perform funeral prayers without implementing physical distancing. — Bernama